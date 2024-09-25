FILIPINO wakeboarding prodigy and Red Bull athlete Raph Trinidad has continued to make waves in the international wakeboarding scene, securing third place at the 2024 IWWF World Cable Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships. Mr. Trinidad competed against top wakeboarding riders from around the world, earning a 66.00 total score and winning himself another medal.

The 2024 IWWF World Cable Wakeboard & Wakeskate Championships was held on Sept. 16 to 22 at Le Kable, Choisy le Roi in Paris. This was among the qualifying events for riders to secure limited spots to compete in The World Games 2025, which is set to take place in Chengdu, China.

Reflecting on his achievement, the 22-year-old wakeboarding prodigy said, “I am over the moon to be on the podium for the third time in a row.” In 2022, he bagged a silver medal at the IWWF Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships in Singhwa, and another silver three years prior at the championships in Argentina. Mr. Trinidad added, “I am super happy to represent the Philippines once again and come home with a medal.”

“When I saw that all my competitors were giving it their best, I knew it was game time,” said Mr. Trinidad of his competitors’ performance. “I took a deep breath in, looked at the course, and gave everything I got.”

The Filipino wakeboard rider credits his podium finish to his relentless training. He said, “In the weeks leading up to the event, I was really trying to focus on consistency in all my tricks because I think this is what gives you the most advantage when it comes to competitions.” He also talked about his dedication to the sport while maintaining a balance between training and his personal life saying, “Wakeboarding has helped me learn so much about life in terms of discipline, determination and never giving up. I believe this is one of the reasons why I never felt like it was hard to balance personal time and training time out in the water.”

In a competition as tough as the IWWF World Cable and Wakeskate Championships, Mr. Trinidad explained that it was important for him to take a moment to breathe. “During those critical moments when all the pressure was at its peak, I did my best to keep myself calm with some breathing exercises and focusing on myself and my run.”

Asked about what kept him going, Mr. Trinidad shared, “My family, my girlfriend, my love for wakeboarding, the Philippine wakeboarding community, and the entire wakeboarding community around the world.”

His latest win marks a significant milestone in Mr. Trinidad’s wakeboarding career, setting the stage for even greater achievements. “This win for me serves as my drive to continue training and keep pushing myself to be the best that I can be out on the water.”

As for his future goals, Mr. Trinidad teased, “I am looking forward to my upcoming competitions next year because I will be ready.”