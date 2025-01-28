FILIPINO WAKEBOARDER and Red Bull athlete Raph Trinidad marks another historic win after clinching gold at the 2025 IWWF Asia and Oceania Cable Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships. Mr. Trinidad competed in the Open Men’s category for the Wakeboarding event, scoring 81.67 to earn him his first place win.

The 2025 IWWF Asia and Oceania Cable Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships were held Jan. 24-26 at the Decawake Clark Cable Park in Angeles City, Pampanga. Bringing together the top wakeboarders from Asia and Oceania, the event marked the final qualifier for The World Games (TWG) 2025 happening in August in Chengdu, China.

Mr. Trinidad delivered a flawless and exhilarating run that earned him top marks from the judges. With his top spot finish, Mr. Trinidad bested international wakeboarders such as Kyrgyzstan’s Stanislav Fidelsky, Thailand’s Luke Atirat Carrick and Benjamin Phechyuenyong, as well as Australia’s Zac Falzon and Lachlan “Locky” Fort.

As the champion for the Open Men’s category for Wakeboarding, the 23-year-old wakeboarding prodigy from Liloan has secured his spot for the prestigious sporting event.

“Winning an international competition in my home park feels like a dream,” said Mr. Trinidad. “Being surrounded by those who have supported me from the start made it even more special. It was an honor to represent my country, and the incredible support pushed me to give my best. I’m proud to bring this victory home.”

His latest victory adds to Mr. Trinidad’s already impressive track record, which includes a podium finish at last year’s IWWF World Cable Wakeboard and Wakeskate Championships at Le Kable, Choisy le Roi in Paris.

As he heads to The World Games 2025, Mr. Trinidad claimed, “I will push myself even harder because there is still so much work to do in wakeboarding and it’s only the start. Rest assured, you will see a version of me that is more motivated and ready to do my best for the Philippines.”