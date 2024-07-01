THE PHILIPPINES was no stranger to successfully hosting big sporting events in the past.

Count the third and final week of Men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) at the Mall of Asia (MOA) Arena as one of its never-ending stories of successes.

The country drew nothing but praise from the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) or the sport’s governing body after selling 45,886 tickets representing 86.80% available seats including a remarkable final day attendance of 93.82 percent or an event best 12,497 tickets sold that day alone.

In all, the event had an average attendance of 85.50 percent overall that was amplified by, according to FIVB, excellent organization and warm hospitality that allowed real, exciting volleyball action to take center stage.

And people including those from FIVB were impressed.

“The VNL Men’s pool in the Philippines exceeded my expectations,” said Zdeslav Barac, a member of the powerful FIVB board of administration.

The organization was excellent and there were many highly enthusiastic and dedicated volunteers and staff who were always smiling, friendly and attentive. In my opinion and experience, this is one of the best ever organized FIVB events,” he added.

It was actually the third time the country has hosted the VNL.

And the biggest one is yet to come as volleyball-mad Filipinos will be treated anew to world-class action with the nation’s staging of the FIVB Men’s World Championships next year at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and the MOA Arena. — Joey Villar