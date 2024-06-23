IN a moment to celebrate a summer of sport, Nike reveals the 2024 Gilas Pilipinas national team kits for the men’s, women’s, 3X3, and youth basketball teams. Players will be wearing the most athlete-informed, data-driven, and visually unified team kit that the brand has ever produced.

To create the kit, Nike design teams first listened to the voice of the athlete, finding out their needs and preferences, then obsessed about every detail. The goal was to offer options that met athletes’ desires for choice, comfort, and performance.

Based on 4D motion-capture data algorithmically honed with pixel-level precision and engineered specifically for each competition, the kit was inspired by the distinct identity and diverse community that the country and the sport represent. The result was team kits that sport an entirely new chassis designed to answer the athletes’ preference for mobility and breathability and engineered to the exact specifications of the body in motion.