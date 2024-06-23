BIANCA PAGDANGANAN’S title bid in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship hit a major snag as she struggled with a two-over 74 in the third round Saturday in Sammamish, Washington.

After back-to-back rounds of 72, Ms. Pagdanganan managed only three birdies against five bogeys at the challenging Sahalee Country Club this time to slip seven places down to joint 25th.

Just six shots off the pace after two rounds, the 26-year-old Pinay, with her 218, now trails Korean leader Amy Yang (209 after a 71) by nine strokes going to the last 18 holes of the prestigious major.

ICTSI-backed Ms. Pagdanganan actually had a promising start on moving day as she gunned down two birdies in the first six holes. But she lost steam, dropping a shot on Nos. 8, 9, 12 and 13 before closing with a birdie-bogey in the last two holes.

Filipina-Japanese Yuka Saso, the reigning US Women’s Open titlist, had it worse as she coughed a five-over 77.

Ms. Saso, who barely made the weekend cut of five-over 149, fell to 67th with her 54-hole card of 226.

Mmess. Pagdanganan and Saso hope to finish strong in the final round to boost their confidence and create momentum for next week’s major, the Evian Championship in France, and ultimately the Paris Olympics.

Ms. Yang, meanwhile, is up by two against American Lauren Hartlage (69) and Japanese Miya Yamashita (70) who are at 211. One stroke back is second-round co-leader Sarah Schmelzel, who went two-over on moving day for 212. — Olmin Leyba