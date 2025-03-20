Game on Friday

(Ynares Center, Antipolo)

7:30 p.m. – Awarding of Best Import and Best Player of the Conference

7:35 p.m. – Ginebra vs TNT (Finals, Game 4)*

*TNT leads series, 2-1

WITH Justin Brownlee (JB) at best not 100 percent and at worst unable to play altogether, this could be the most opportune time for TNT to shove Barangay Ginebra to a 3-1 hole in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals.

Mr. Brownlee dislocated his right thumb after diving for the loose ball in the third quarter of Game 3, forcing him to miss the remaining 18 minutes as the Tropang Giga came away with the tiebreaking 87-85 win and putting his status in doubt from there on.

The Gin Kings are hoping for the best as Mr. Brownlee consults with a hand specialist a day before they try to draw level with TNT in Friday’s Game 4 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

“Justin is doubtful to play but he hasn’t been ruled out completely yet,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone told The STAR on Thursday afternoon.

Whether JB reports for active duty or not, TNT mentor Chot Reyes tasked his troops to be at their best and stay on guard against a strong rival that could even use their import’s health woes as a rallying point in Game 4.

“We don’t know but even without him, you see how strong, how tight that team is,” said Mr. Reyes, noting how Ginebra’s all-Filipino crew fought tooth and nail and nearly stole Game 3 from the Tropang Giga.

“So without Justin (Brownlee), somebody else is going to step up. And they’re going to rely on their ability to defend us to generate stops for themselves. This is not over by any means so we have to make sure that we’re ready.”

Mr. Cone’s charges led by Japeth Aguilar, Scottie Thompson, Stephen Holt, Troy Rosario and RJ Abarrientos are prepared to wage battle by themselves, if necessary against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (RHJ), Calvin Oftana, Rey Nambatac as the rest of TNT.

The all-important fourth game follows the brief awarding ceremony for the Best Import and Best Player of the Conference (BPC) at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Hollis-Jefferson, NorthPort’s Kadeem Jack, Rain or Shine’s Deon Thompson and Mr. Brownlee are vying for the honor among foreign reinforcement while San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo, NLEX’ Robert Bolick, NorthPort’s Arvin Tolentino, Converge’s Jordan Heading and Mr. Oftana are battling for BPC.

Notes: TNT import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson gets added inspiration as his mother, Rylanda, is scheduled to arrive on Friday from the US in time for Game 4. “It’s her first time coming to see me play abroad so I’m looking forward to that, I’m really excited,” he said. RHJ’s brother, Rahlir, is already in Manila and cheered for him in Game 3. Rondae said he would love to see Rahlir reinforce another PBA team someday and match up with him. “They saw him play before when I was injured. Hopefully, a team gives him a chance… And then who wouldn’t want to see me destroy him?” he said with a chuckle. — Olmin Leyba