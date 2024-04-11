Games Friday

(PhilSports Arena)

4:30 p.m. — Converge vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Blackwater

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone will be the first to admit that the Gin Kings haven’t been their usual deadly selves in the PBA Philippine Cup.

After a statement 87-77 dispatching of Manila Clasico rival Magnolia on Easter Sunday, the crowd favorites slumped to back-to-back losses to San Miguel Beer (92-95) and Terrafirma (85-91).

And so disappointed was Mr. Cone with his players’ performance against the Dyip last Sunday that he decided to stop coaching and let his deputies call the shots for the team in the second half.

Now with the benefit of five full days to lick their wounds and figure things out, the 3-3 Gin Kings look for a pull-around Friday when they take on Blackwater (3-3), another team on a rut, at the PhilSports Arena.

“It’s been a tough week for us, no doubt,” Mr. Cone told the STAR, referring to their twin setbacks three days apart.

However, Mr. Cone’s faith in his battle-scarred troops remains strong.

“We’re in something of a funk. But we’ve been in funks before,” he said.

“I have a veteran team who knows how to climb out of these things. It may take a few games but I’m confident we’ll right the ship and be there come playoff time.”

But they better start getting to it.

Going into the 7:30 p.m. game, Ginebra sits in a share of fifth with the Bossing and idle TNT in the race for Top 2 and twice-to-beat advantage. The three are two wins behind league-leading SMB (5-0) and second-running NLEX (5-1) one off No. 3 NorthPort (4-2) and Terrafirma (4-4).

The Bossing, who have been on a three-game slide since a hot 3-0 start, are out to duplicate the Dyip’s upset of the Gin Kings to revive their playoffs drive.

Meanwhile, Phoenix (1-4) and Converge (0-5) tangle in an equally important matchup at 4:30 p.m.

The Fuel Masters are aching to rebound from two straight defeats while the FiberXers are badly in need of that first victory that may keep them in the Last-8 chase. — Olmin Leyba