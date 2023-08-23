THE FILIPINAS will start the new chapter of their history-making run under another Australian coach, Mark Torcaso.

Mr. Torcaso, who was awarded Coach of the Year by the A-League Women after steering Western United to the grand finals in its inaugural season, took the spot vacated by compatriot Alen Stajcic.

Mr. Torcaso is bringing in Aussie Sinisha Cohadzic and former New Zealand international Andrew Durante as his deputies. Ms. Cohadzic is also entrusted with the girls’ Under-17 and women’s under-20 programs.

The new coach and his staff will hit the ground running next week to prepare the Filipinas for the Asian Games in Hangzhou. Their arrival came on the heels of the Pinay booters milestone debut in the FIFA Women’s World Cup under Mr. Stajcic highlighted by a 1-0 win over New Zealand on the winning header by Sarina Bolden.

“Watching the development of the team over the last couple of years has been amazing, from the AFF Championship to the World Cup, and I feel honored to be able to try to continue this growth,” said Mr. Torcaso, who will have two familiar faces in the Philippine side in Western players Angela Beard and Jaclyn Sawicki.

The 42-year-old Mr. Torcaso will do double coaching duties with Filipinas and the A-League Women club.

“I am excited to take on this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet the players and the other staff in camp next week. I look forward to the challenge alongside Sinisha (Cohadzic) and Andrew (Durante).”

Philippine Football Federation President Nonong Araneta said they expect the new mentor to sustain the Filipinas’ gains moving forward.

“We are confident that they will continue raising the standards of the Philippine Women’s National Team on all aspects and take the team to greater heights at the back of a historic and memorable 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand.” — Olmin Leyba