THEIR dynasty under heavy threat, Almond Vosotros and the TNT Triple Giga responded with force and took down their toughest challengers for a PBA 3×3 six-peat.

Mr. Vosotros drilled in a booming two-ball in overtime to lift the Triple Giga’s epic fightback past tough Meralco Bolts, 21-20, in a pulsating duel for the Season 3 Second Conference championship Monday night at Ayala Malls Glorietta.

The multi-titled PLDT franchise went through the wringer before copping their sixth straight crown since the Third Conference of Season 1.

The Bolts led for the most part of the 10-minute regulation, 11-7, 14-12 and 19-18 before Mr. Vosotros’ split knotted the count and forced extra time.

Reymar Caduyac later put Meralco on the hill with a layup but a pair of missed potential clinchers by Jeff Manday gave TNT a small opening to steal it. Playing true to his billing, Mr. Vosotros uncorked a long bomb over the outstretched arms of Alfred Batino that went through to the delight of supporters.

Mr. Vosotros topscored with nine and was supported by Gryann Mendoza’s six, Chester Saldua’s four and Ping Exciminiano’s two in the clincher.

This put the finishing touches to a dominant show by TNT, which won all but one of the six legs prior to taking the ultimate prize and P750,000.

Meralco’s Mr. Manday (seven points), Mr. Caduyac (six), Joseph Sedurifa (five) and Mr. Batino (four) went home with P250,000 after their first finals appearance.

Pioneer Elastoseal, the last team to capture a conference title before TNT started its hot streak, took third place honors worth P100,000 after a 16-15 edging of Cavitex. — Olmin Leyba