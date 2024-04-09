The regular season is drawing to a close in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but all eyes are still on the last set of matches on offer. In part, it’s because the play-in tournament has eliminated tanking for all but a handful of protagonists. In larger measure, it’s due to the standings being bunched up heading into the playoffs. Seedings are important for one reason or another. The Celtics may have run away with the top spot in the East, but who comes next remains a big question mark in light of the alarming swoon of the Bucks. Meanwhile, the West cannot be more bunched up, with the jockeying for position occurring both in the high and low ends of the bracket.

Among other things, the return to action of Joel Embiid certainly muddles the prognoses in the East. Even if the Sixers begin their campaign for the Larry O’Brien Trophy from the play-in tourney, his inspired play since taking to the court anew late last week sets them up for a deep postseason run. And then there are the usual suspects, beginning with the Heat; as last season’s Finals appearance proved, the latter have shown that placement matters less than rock-solid coaching and vast experience. And speaking of mentorship, the iffy hold supposed savior Doc Rivers has on his charges has the Bucks scrambling for continued relevancy.

The same air of unpredictability prevails in the West. Homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs may still be up for grabs, but the Nuggets, given their status as defending champions and the presence of presumptive Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic, figure to be the contenders all and sundry want to avoid early on. In contrast, the Thunder and Timberwolves are seen as less-imposing threats in the face of their relatively uninitiated positions. Which is why such notables as the Lakers and Warriors, likely play-in participants, aren’t fazed by the challenge that awaits.

All told, the one-and-done set-tos that ninth and 10th placers are afforded have been a boon to both casual observers and longtime habitues of the pro hoops scene. Deliberate losses are down, contests in the last week stay important, and players are constrained from looking ahead. The suspense factor is highlighted. Now if only officiating can improve, or at least be consistent, to the point where outcomes are accepted and not adjudicated.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.