IN the National Basketball Association, impressions count. Take, for instance, Russell Westbrook, who was traded to, and ultimately bought out by, the Jazz this time last year. The Lakers first saw him as the key to a deep playoff run, effectively clearing the roster for his arrival prior to the 2021-22 season. And, then, when it became apparent that he was not the answer they initially sought, they relegated him to a sixth-man role in an effort to find something — anything, really — that would keep him productive. They even went so far as to part ways with champion head coach Frank Vogel in favor of supposed player whisperer Darvin Ham. As all and sundry know, it served only to add to his frustrations — leading to his departure.

In the case of the Clippers, they formed their own impression of Westbrook on the strength of positive feedback from former teammate Paul George. After making a clean break from the Jazz, he went on to sign with the Lakers’ same-arena rivals and subsequently found a home in which he felt welcome. Never mind that he got essentially the same playing time as with the purple and gold through the second half of the 2022-23 campaign. And it hasn’t mattered that he’s back as a reserve, with his exposure even more limited this season. As far as he’s concerned, he’s happy and right where he wants to be. As he told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk the other day, “I felt like the joy [was] back [of] having fun playing again.”

Certainly, outsized expectations played a not insignificant part in framing impressions of Westbrook while he was with the Lakers. That said, there can be no glossing over the results. They sported a woeful 25-30 when he was shipped out, and then went 18-9 the rest of the way to jump-start a push to the Western Conference Finals. Needless to say, they were invigorated as much by the revamped lineup as by his mere absence from it. Meanwhile, he would go on to post just about the same counting stats in his new digs.

These days, Westwood is playing a crucial role with the Clippers in heavily regulated minutes. It doesn’t matter to him that he had essentially been asked to do the same by the Lakers. Perhaps it’s because he has already gone through the five stages of grief, ending with acceptance; his impressions of his standing are now on the bright side because he is informed by his experience. And while there can be no Do Overs, he at least knows well enough to make the most of what he has.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.