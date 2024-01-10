MIKEY WILLIAMS will not suit up for Strong Group anymore in the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championships.

No less than head coach Charles Tiu confirmed the development as Strong Group moves on from one of its desired additions to the team set to fly the flag high on Jan. 19 to 28 at the Al Nasr Club in UAE.

Mr. Williams, who’s still in negotiations with PBA mother club Talk ‘N Text, expressed his interest in reinforcing Strong Group but he has yet to commit to the squad pending clearance with only more than a week to go before the competition.

“I don’t think Mikey (Williams) will be part of the team anymore, unfortunately. I think he still has some talks with TNT,” Mr. Tiu said in the team’s media availability after a full practice in Makati.

“We’ve been waiting for his answer, he said he’s still trying to get some clearance so I think it’s best that we decide to play it safe and make sure he doesn’t get in trouble. After all, his PBA is more important so we’ve decided to move on,” he added.

TNT holds Mr. Williams’ playing rights despite having a negotiation standoff late last year that led to the termination of his contract. He’s yet to play for TNT in the ongoing Commissioner’s Cup.

It’s still uncertain whether he would eventually sort out things with TNT and return to PBA action but for now, Mr. Williams strutting his stuff for Strong Group is already out of the picture.

And that was despite the possible solid impact he could contribute to the club owned by Frank and Jacob Lao, being a two-time PBA champion and two-time Finals MVP.

“Mr. Williams is my number one choice to be the point guard of this team but it is what it is. We’ll find ways to win without him. He would’ve been a great addition to our team,” Mr. Tiu added.

Without Mr. Williams, Strong Group braved on with a full practice featuring imports Dwight Howard, Andray Blatche, Andre Roberson and Mckenzie Moore with local aces Justine Baltazar, JD Cagulangan, Tony Ynot, Justine Sanchez, Allen Liwag, Francis Escandor and UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao.

Jordan Heading, announced as the latest addition to the squad, has yet to arrive and join camp. — John Bryan Ulanday