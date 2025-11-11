Games on Wednesday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

7:30 a.m. – UE vs UST (U16)

9:30 a.m. – FEU vs NU (U16)

noon – UE vs UST (Women)

2 p.m. – UE vs UST (Men)

4:30 p.m. – FEU vs NU (Men)

7 p.m. – FEU vs NU (Women)

AFTER clinching the first Final Four spot, National University (NU) marches on in a bid to secure at least a playoff for one of the two bonuses against Far Eastern University (FEU) in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Game time is at 4:30 p.m. with the Bulldogs trying to step one foot closer to the twice-to-beat incentives opposite the Tamaraws after being the first semifinalist with their ninth win last week via a 66-65 escape act from the Adamson Soaring Falcons.

University of Santo Tomas, at 2 p.m., battles the also-ran University of the East (0-11) to break free from a tie with Ateneo de Manila University at No. 4, owing to similar 5-5 slates as the UAAP resumes after the postponement of games last Sunday due to Typhoon Uwan.

Ahead of Santo Tomas and Ateneo are NU (9-2), titleholder University of the Philippines (8-3) and De La Salle University (6-4) which are the only teams who could climb to 10 wins that gives NU an inside track with another win against the dangerous FEU.

The Tamaraws are clinging just outside the Final Four picture at 4-6 along with Adamson (5-6) as the intense two-round race enters the deciding homestretch.

For head coach Jeff Napa, now’s not the time to let go of the throttle with one of its first goals already within reach for a full reversal of roles after missing the Final Four last season with a dismal 5-9 slate.

“Leveling our game coming into the last stretch is very crucial for us,” said Mr. Napa, whose wards trumped the Falcons on Mark Parks’ game-winner for their third straight win. “This will determine who and what we are going all the way to the Final Four.”

The Bulldogs have beaten all UAAP squads except for the Fighting Maroons — who beat them twice — including an easy 84-68 win over the Tamaraws in the first round.

NU, however, expects a tougher fight this time with FEU slowly but surely scaling the ranks to stay afloat in the tight Final Four race.

The Tamaraws, after a forgettable first round start, had won two of their last three games to catch up with the Falcons as well as the suddenly struggling Growling Tigers and the Blue Eagles for the desired fourth seed. — John Bryan Ulanday