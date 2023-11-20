Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

1:30 p.m. — UPHSD vs SSC-R

3:30 p.m. — LPU vs San Beda

SAN BEDA University tries to move a step closer to the Final Four as it squares off with a dangerous Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) today in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Red Lions have racked up two straight victories including a 74-69 victory over the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers Saturday that catapulted them back to No. 4 with a 10-6 record.

If they could hurdle the Pirates, who have already made the Final Four and claimed the twice-to-beat bonus with a 13-4 slate, in their 3:30 p.m. showdown, the Red Lions would seal at least a playoff for the last semifinal seat.

If not, San Beda has one more chance to accomplish such as it has Colegio de San Juan de Letran left in its last elimination round schedule Friday.

The Benedictine school’s resurgence interestingly coincided with the reemergence of Yulkien Andrada, who have averaged 20 points in their last two wins that sparked their upheaval.

University of Perpetual Help (UPHSD), for its part, eyes a win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos or SSC-R (5-11) at 1:30 p.m. and would hope and pray that the stars align and San Beda and JRU (10-7) lose their last assignments in the elims.

If these occur, the fourth and last semis spot will be contested via playoff if it will be a two-way tie and two playoff games if it will be a three-team logjam. — Joey Villar