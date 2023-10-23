Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

2 p.m. — JRU vs LPU

4 p.m. — EAC vs San Sebastian

JOSE Rizal University (JRU) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), both determined to end its title drought, go at it for a second time in a week in today’s (Oct. 24) start of the second round NCAA Season 99 eliminations at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The Bombers got the better of the Pirates in an epic 88-87 double overtime victory a week ago that opened a two-game streak and paved the way for the former to catch up on the latter at No. 3 with identical 6-3 records.

It sent LPU to its third straight loss after starting the season with six triumphs in a row.

Regardless of the streaks and skeins, both the school remained in title contention with the Bombers eyeing their first crown since winning it all over half a century back and the Pirates gunning for their historic NCAA trophy since joining the league more than a decade ago.

And JRU coach Louis Gonzales already knew what’s coming.

“We’re expecting them (LPU) to come out strong and prepared,” said Mr. Gonzales.

Marwin Dionisio, who was painfully inconsistent in JRU’s first eight games, found his touch on this one and buried nine of the 11 shots he took including three booming treys while adding four rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks without turning the ball over even once.

In the other game, Emilio Aguinaldo College or EAC (5-4) and San Sebastian College-Recoletos (3-6) tangle at 4 p.m.

The Jerson Cabiltes-coached Generals are eyeing to remain at No. 5 while John Kallos and his Stags hope to light up their dimming Final Four aspiration. — Joey Villar