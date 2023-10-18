MINUS the off-court drama and injury woes besetting heavyweights like Ginebra and TNT, an intact Magnolia views the coming PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup as an opportune time to strike.

The Hotshots go into the import-spiced tournament with a lot of confidence after their sealing an 11-game sweep of the PBA On Tour during the league’s extended break.

The Hotshots have welcomed back Ian Sangalang after his bout with thyroid sickness, acquired Abu Tratter in a trade, elevated Joseph Eriobu from the 3×3 team and tapped former NBA player and defensive specialist Tyler Bey to join stalwarts Paul Lee, Calvin Abueva, Jio Jalalon and Marc Barroca.

The Hotshots are featured in the lone game on opening night against the Tropang Giga, who are missing RR Pogoy (heart ailment) and Poy Erram (knee) and are locked in a contract impasse with ace guard Mikey Williams.

Like Magnolia, the rest of the field is just as ready to pound after acquiring blue-chip rookies in the pre-season.

“All the teams have bolstered their lineups. All are competitive, all have chances to be in the playoffs,” said Raymond Zorrilla of Phoenix.

Ginebra may be defending its crown without Justin Brownlee, if he eventually gets suspended after testing positive for prohibited substance carboxy-THC in the Asian Games.

Governor Alfrancis Chua said the Gin Kings haven’t practiced as a complete group yet with coach Tim Cone, Mr. Brownlee, Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson given a 10-day break after the draining journey to the Asiad gold.

“We’ll start whole (team) practice around Oct. 24 or 25. But you know Ginebra, we’re always there fighting,” said Mr. Chua, who has already started preliminary search for a potential replacement import just in case.

Reigning Governors’ Cup champion TNT is pressed with manpower problems.

TNT didn’t include Mickey Williams in its official 16-man lineup (plus injured/reserve Erram) for the season opening conference.

San Miguel Beer, which reclaimed the Philippine Cup title last season, doesn’t have all hands on deck, too, with June Mar Fajardo and three other Hangzhou gold medalists taking a breather and four more sidelined by injuries. — Olmin Leyba