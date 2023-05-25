Converge appoints Archen Cayabyab as alternate governor

CONVERGE has formally appointed Archen Cayabyab as the new alternate governor for the FiberXers, effective immediately.

The Philippine Basketball Association’s (PBA) board of governors has also approved the appointment earlier this week.

He has replaced former league commissioner Atty. Chito Salud as the team’s alternate governor.

For Mr. Cayabyab, being appointed as a team official of a PBA team is a full-circle moment for him.

Archen Cayabyab is a former student-athlete for Colegio de San Juan de Letran and National University (NU). He briefly played in the Philippine Basketball League before transitioning to a corporate life.

“…After I stopped playing, I got married and went into a private life,” said Mr. Cayabyab, who has been handling numerous hotels and resorts businesses after his playing career.

During his time at Letran, Mr. Cayabyab became good friends with current Converge head coach Aldin Ayo, and at NU, he got to know Danny Ildefonso. Mr. Ildefonso is the big man coach of the FiberXers.

On Wednesday, Mr. Cayabyab had the opportunity to meet the team for the first time.

He is excited about what lies ahead and vows to help the team reach the upper echelon of the league.

“It’s good to be back on the basketball court again. I’m here to help the franchise to win their first championship. Of course, the bosses are fully trusting me with this, including decision-making,” he said. — Olmin Leyba