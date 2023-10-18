ALMOST three decades after Alvin Teng’s fruitful stint with San Miguel Beer (SMB), his son Jeron Teng is set to bring his talent to the PBA’s winningest franchise.

The younger Mr. Teng, who became a free agent after his contract with Converge ended last month, signed a two-year deal with SMB yesterday ahead of the Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup.

The 6-foot-2 small forward/shooting guard joins the team where his father made a name for himself as one of the league’s toughest defenders and role players.

Nicknamed “Robocop,” Alvin played with the San Miguel franchise from 1986 through 1994 and won nine championships, including a grand slam in 1989, and earned accolades like Defensive Player of the Year in 1993 and Most Improved Player in 1988.

Jeron, 29, hopes to be as successful in his time with high-powered SMB, the reigning Philippine Cup titlists.

The second-generation player, who averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists with the FiberXers last season, will have to earn his minutes in the Beermen’s stacked 2 and 3 positions against the likes of CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter and Jericho Cruz.

Mr. Teng found a new home in the PBA a couple of days after he tied with former UAAP courtside reporter Jeanine Tsoi. — Olmin Leyba