ONCE the NBA’s free agency negotiation period began Friday, plenty of reported deals — including Kyrie Irving staying with the Dallas Mavericks and Draymond Green remaining with the Golden State Warriors — made the headlines, but there were several other moves worth noting.

The contract agreements with free agents become official July 6, per NBA free agency rules. Here’s a look at several deals that were reportedly agreed to on Friday:

• The Miami Heat re-signed forward Kevin Love and added guard Jason Richardson, according to ESPN. The Athletic also reported that the Heat were set to trade Victor Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mr. Oladipo, 31, spent 2 1/2 seasons in Miami. He previously played for Oklahoma City in 2016-17.

• Joe Ingles landed a deal with the Orlando Magic.

A key contributor off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks last season, the 35-year-old forward is getting a two-year, $22-million contract with the Orlando Magic, per ESPN.

• Former MVP Derrick Rose is set to join the Memphis Grizzlies. The 34-year-old guard was a bit-part player for the New York Knicks last season.

• Forward Herb Jones is sticking with the Pelicans. Mr. Jones, 24, had declined his option on a minimum salary, opting instead to agree on a four-year, $54-million deal to stay with New Orleans, per an ESPN report.

• Veteran guard Dennis Schroeder is joining the Raptors. After losing star guard Fred Van Vleet to the Houston Rockets, Toronto landed Mr. Schroeder, 29, with a two-year deal worth a reported $26 million.

• Reggie Jackson, 33, and DeAndre Jordan, 34, will stay with the reigning with Denver Nuggets. Jackson’s deal is reportedly for two years and $10.25 million. — Reuters