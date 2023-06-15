CARLOS Yulo flexed his world champion muscles as he zoomed to the provisional lead in the individual all-around qualification phase of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships (AGC) in Singapore yesterday.

The diminutive juggernaut from Leveriza in Manila amassed 85.930 score in the individual all-around including a spectacular 15.066 in parallel bars and 14.966 in floor exercise.

The pair of scintillating efforts put one of Mr. Yulo’s feet into making the finals this weekend and claiming a spot to the World Championships slated Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium.

But Mr. Yulo has to wait for the rest of the field to finish as his competition from China, Japan and other countries are still competing at press time.

The Phnom Penh Southeast Asian Games double-gold winner was also impressive in vault where he posted a two-attempt average of 14.833 and scored 14.300 in still rings, 13.466 in high bar and 13.266 in pommel horse.

For the team event where Mr. Yulo had joined forces with Juancho Besana, John Ivan Cruz, Justin Ace de Leon and Jann Gwynn Timbang, the Filipinos were currently second with a 237.193 behind Chinese Taipei with a 238.226.

It was also good for the country that Japan and China have already qualified via their performances in Liverpool last year, giving the Filipinos stronger chances of making the cut. — Joey Villar