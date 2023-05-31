MILO launched recently its Sports Clinic Program on May 7 in Ayala Malls nationwide. The launch event took place in six different Ayala Malls nationwide and opened the event to every parent and kid who wants to know more about which sport they might be interested in doing this summer.

Designed to empower and nurture young athletes, these programs aim to inspire the next generation of sports champions through expert coaching and top-notch facilities. During the launch event, moms identified the benefits and reasons why they want to enroll their kids to the Milo Sports Clinic Program and topping the list is the values they learn in sports such as discipline, camaraderie, and sportsmanship. They also shared that they involve their kids to play sports not only for increased physical activity but also to help their mental strength as well.

With a rich heritage of supporting youth sports development, Milo has been a trusted ally for parents and children alike. The Sports Clinic Programs represent a significant milestone in the brand’s commitment to fostering a love for sports, healthy competition, and overall well-being among children across the globe.

The Milo Sports Clinic Programs offer an extensive range of activities catering to various sports disciplines, including football, basketball, athletics, swimming, and many more. By partnering with renowned sports academies and experienced coaches, Milo ensures that participants receive the highest quality training and guidance. The programs cater to different age groups and skill levels, providing a tailored approach to enhance each athlete’s abilities.