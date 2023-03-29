THE much-awaited return of the National Milo Marathon kicked off on March 26 with its first leg in the SM Mall of Asia Complex. After a three year hiatus, the marathon brought together over 12,000 runners for 3K, 5K, 10K, 21K, and 42K race categories.

The longest-running marathon in the country, this year’s National Milo Marathon comeback marks its 44th iteration.

Milo also launched its first-ever Virtual Milo Race where over 2,000 runners nationwide were also able to join the Milo marathon festivities despite not being physically present in the Manila leg.

While the virtual race invited runners outside of Metro Manila to join the fun of running, the national marathon, did not only bring together seasoned runners, but also welcomed casual and first-time runners.

Aside from the elite runners who heated up the competition for the various race categories, the event was also filled with casual runners who shared the joy of running with their families and friends.

It will continue to energize Filipinos to run towards the finish line as it kicks off its second leg in Batangas City on May 28, 2023.