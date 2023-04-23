Avid fans who have taken in all the action so far in the National Basketball Association postseason will argue against the notion that the modern game has become soft relative to the so-called good old days. Even as rules have been modified and, more importantly, applied to allow for unprecedented scoring takes and makes, the level of physicality has not waned. In fact, it can be argued that matches in the 2023 Playoffs to date have exhibited an edge not seen in recent memory. Referees have let plays go on despite all the pushing, shoving, and holding — all supposedly illegal moves — that have marked contests.

Make no mistake. It isn’t that the men in gray have suddenly decided to swallow their whistles. Every time the postseason rolls around, contact becomes more frequent and, yes, more pronounced. Set-tos take on a significantly more serious tone, with stalwarts bumping and grinding in just about every instance. If there’s anything certain in the league, it’s that defenses are allowed to be more purposeful. And, as far as all and sundry are concerned, the hope is that the marquee names then get to stand out even more. Men are separated from the boys, so to speak.

There can be no arguing with the final product, of course. Apart from the occasional clunkers, encounters in the playoffs have lived up to billing. That said, there is also no discounting the flipside. And as superstars have been continually targeted by the tight coverage, the league office has faced a mounting campaign to protect them. In a nutshell, it’s why three flagrant 2 fouls have already been called in the week since the first round started, and why known repeat offenders have undergone increased scrutiny. Just yesterday, noted agitator Dillon Brooks was ejected for hitting all-timer (or old-timer, depending on perspective) LeBron James in the groin for what seemed to be an unnatural swipe at the ball.

What’s up in the air is whether a suspension will follow, although not a few quarters have rightly noted that the Warriors’ Draymond Green was banned a game after an official review of his stomp of the Kings’ Domantas Sabonis took into consideration his “history of unsportsmanlike acts.” By the same token, the Grizzlies should be ready to trek to the crypto.com Arena tomorrow without Brooks. It likewise bears considering that the latter was docked a game last year for doing the same to All-Star Donovan Mitchell, then of the Jazz.

Which is just too bad because, well, the NBA needs villains like Brooks in order to make heroes like James shine. Fair play does dictate that the Grizzlies’ recidivism be checked, especially in light of Green’s suspension. But, hey, presumptive Most Valuable Player candidate Joel Embiid was allowed to stay in the game after a deliberate kick aimed at the private parts of the Nets’ Nic Claxton in the Sixers’ win over the weekend. Meanwhile, teammate James Harden was tossed for what looked like a clean, if forceful, basketball move while dribbling. The difference between the two? One missed, and the other hit, the Crown Jewels.

Needless to say, few will lament any decision that puts Brooks in his place, but the repercussions of any such ban alongside Green’s will send signals that only time will prove right or wrong.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.