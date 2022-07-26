DAREN dela Cruz overcame a first round defeat to rule the girls’ Under-14 (U14) division of the National Age Group Chess Championships that concluded over the weekend at the Robinson’s Place Malolos.

Ms. Dela Cruz dropped her opening round duel with Allie Jean Ong but scored 8.5 points in the last 10 rounds including a ninth-round triumph over fiercest rival and national girls juniors runner-up Ruelle Canino.

Robick Vohn Villa and Lexie Grace Hernandez, meanwhile, reigned supreme in the elite U18 section with the former seven points in nine rounds and the latter 10 out of the possible 11.

Cedric Khalel Abris drew his 11th and last round game with Franklin Loyd Andes and then edged Jerish John Velardo via tiebreak (win-over-the-other rule) after the two ended up tied at first with 9.5 points to snare the boys’ U16 crown.

April Joy Claros split the point with Angel Nheazy Nicole Po in the final round to finish with 9.5 points and the girls’ U16 crown. — Joey Villar