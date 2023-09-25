For 56 years, the Board of Investments (BOI) has established its reputation as a pioneering investment promotion agency for businesses and different sectors in the Philippines. This year, we put the spotlight on BOI’s partner stakeholders throughout the years. They share with us a glimpse of their partnership, their experience, journey, and appreciation of the government body as it facilitates investments through different sectors of the country and pushes for the country’s sustainable development.

John Eric T. Francia, president and chief executive officer of ACEN Corp., said, “The energy transition is well under way, and ACEN has been accelerating and scaling up its investments in renewable energy. With approximately P500 billion expected to be invested within the decade, the company’s strong collaboration with the Board of Investments is a key driver of success.”

Albert V. Rano, Jr., Allegro MicroSystems site managing director, said, “Our interaction with the team at BOI Philippines has been nothing short of exceptional. They have not only been knowledgeable about the policies and regulations governing business operations in the Philippines but have also provided invaluable guidance and support, ensuring a seamless experience for us especially during the height of the pandemic.”

American Towers Chief Operating Officer Abhishek Mishra said that “The Board of Investments in the Philippines has worked diligently to support American Tower in availing incentives and ensuring the speedy rollout of our business. The team of BOI has a high commitment to innovation and investment. We are happy to be registered with BOI and look forward to their continued support while we work jointly to achieve a win-win situation for both the government and the company.”

Anflo Industrial Estate said, “Damosa Land is grateful to the Board of Investments for recognizing us as a vital investment hub in the southern part of the country. This underscores our steadfast dedication to fostering economic advancement and innovation in Mindanao as well as to the nation’s continuous growth and development. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the agency in promoting the region for investment opportunities.”

Armscor Global Defense, Inc., as the first licensed firearms and ammunition manufacturer in the country, said its “collaboration with the Board of Investments since 1984, through non-pioneer status government incentives for new projects and expansion in international markets, has boosted Armscor’s global recognition as a reputable player in the defense industry, and brought recognition to the Filipinos, as excellent gunsmiths worldwide.”

For the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang, president and chief executive officer, said, “We thank you for your continued support to the investment projects of the BCDA here and abroad. As we mark this milestone with stronger partnership between the BOI and the BCDA, rest assured the BCDA is one with the BOI in promoting priority avenues of investments that will further bolster the Philippine economy. More power!”

James Ng, general manager of BYD Philippine Corp., said, “Our interactions with BOI have been nothing short of extraordinary. Our mission to provide sustainable mobility solutions to the Philippines has benefited greatly from your support and commitment to encouraging investments and collaborations. Your forward-thinking strategy perfectly complements our objective, and we appreciate the spirit of cooperation that has contributed to our success.”

For Concentrix President and CEO Chris Caldwell, he said that “The BOI remains a key partner, enabling us to add thousands of jobs nationwide and for our operations to run smoothly in any location we are present. BOI’s ongoing support is also crucial in the Philippines’ position as the world’s leading CX destination and the work we do for our clients and customers across the globe.”

Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. likewise sent their congratulations. “The Board of Investments (BOI) has been, time and again, a reliable partner in Converge ICT Solutions, Inc.’s growth and initiatives to provide high-speed fiber optic internet and other digital services to every home and business in the Philippines. Converge is grateful for the years of fruitful collaboration and we are all looking forward to Growing Beyond with you by Going Beyond!”

Denso Philippines Corp. President Yuji Torii said, “I would like to take this opportunity to convey our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude in supporting DENSO’s supplemental investment in Smart Agri Tech which is very vital in improving the productivity of Philippine Agriculture and living conditions of Filipino farmers through DENSO’s local development of automation systems. Without BOI and your teams’ unwavering support, this will not be possible.”

Destileria Limtuaco & Co., Inc. President Olivia Limpe-Aw said, “We are very thankful for the assistance provided to us by DTI through its BOI. By swiftly repurposing our liquor manufacturing facility to sanitizer alcohol which was in very short supply then, our business not only survived the COVID-19 crisis and enabled our employees to keep their jobs. More importantly, we were able to help bridge the supply gap, and thereby tamed the prices of this much-needed product. BOI is the epitome of true public service worthy of emulation.”

Jay Lopez, general manager of EastWest Seed, said, “Congratulations on your 56th Founding anniversary! We appreciate the collaboration and the strong support extended by BOI to grow our business. We wish you more success and we look forward to continuing working together with you.”

Ferdinand A. Ferrer, chairman and CEO of Gruppo EMS, Inc., extended his congratulations and said that “The BOI has always been at the forefront of creating policies and an environment that fosters investment opportunities, thereby driving economic growth in the Philippines. It has consistently worked closely with the private sector, seeking their valuable insights on global competitiveness, emerging technologies, industries, and policy improvements.”

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) had this to say: “Through their tireless work in the past 56 years, BOI has contributed significantly to the success of numerous enterprises in the Philippines, including those belonging to the IT-BPM sector. They consistently go above and beyond to promote the country as a leading investment destination, improve the ease of doing business to encourage more companies to locate in the Philippines and foster an environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can truly flourish.”

Lance Y. Gokongwei, president and CEO of JG Summit Holdings, Inc., said, “In a world where capital is so mobile and of enhanced investment regimes across many countries, our Philippine Board of Investments has always been a critical partner of companies like the Gokongwei Group in providing the support and competitive incentives that enable businesses to continue investing in our country through all these years. We are most privileged to be your partner in serving and helping build our nation.”

Medtecs International Corp. Limited Chairman Clement Yang said, “I have witnessed firsthand the pivotal role played by the BOI in fostering economic growth and innovation, and attracting foreign investments over our 30 years of operations in the Philippines. The BOI has been instrumental in creating a robust investment environment through initiatives that promote and market the country to foreign investors.”

NKS Solar One, Inc. President Andre Pablo Fausto expressed his support and said that “The NKS Solar One, Inc.’s 250-MWp floating solar project, a joint venture between Blueleaf Energy and NKS Energy Utilities, situated at Lake Caliraya and Lake Lumot, has received tremendous support from the Department of Trade and Industries, the Philippine Board of Investments. We are determined to maintain close collaboration with the relevant Philippine government agencies and private sectors to ensure the successful commercialization of this large-scale floating solar project.”

In celebration of the BOI’s anniversary, SM Investments Corp. Chairman of the Board Amando M. Tetangco, Jr. said, “We share in your goal of creating a conducive environment for investment opportunities to thrive and nurturing competitive industries in the Philippines that would bring about progress, especially for micro, small, and medium enterprises. May you have more productive years ahead.”

Tetchi Capellan, president and CEO of SunAsia Energy, Inc., noted the issuance of Executive Order 18, which is being implemented by the BOI “was an innovative approach to public governance that enabled projects to move faster. Energy generation will be different by 2050 with solar potential contributing up to 60% of our energy mix. The Executive Order 18 and its implementation led by BOI will play a critical role in making this happen.”

Yokoisada (Phils.) Corp. President Yuki Yokoi said that “During the pandemic, we became partners of the government during that time to distribute surgical masks which was one of the PPE’s that can help to protect ourselves and to avoid the spread of the COVID-19. This was of course, was not possible without the help and assistance of the government specifically the Board of Investments and Clark Development Corp.”