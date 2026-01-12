Accelerating Asia Ventures will hold the Demo Day for its 12th startup cohort in Singapore on Jan. 15, bringing together early-stage companies from South and Southeast Asia and a group of regional and international investors.

The in-person event will mark the culmination of the cohort’s accelerator program, following a final week of activities that include master classes, pitch reviews, and investor preparation sessions. A virtual edition of the Demo Day is scheduled for Jan. 22, allowing global participants to view company presentations and engage with founders remotely.

According to Accelerating Asia, Demo Day is designed to emphasize substance over spectacle, with participating startups expected to present clear business fundamentals, customer traction, and realistic scaling strategies. The accelerator said the event focuses on founders who demonstrate a strong understanding of their financials and operational challenges, rather than promotional pitches.

Cohort 12 consists of eight startups operating across fintech, artificial intelligence, insurtech, education technology, and consumer sectors. These include Chamak, a Bangladesh-based trade finance platform providing working capital through invoices and purchase orders; and Biniyog.io, a shariah-compliant SME financing marketplace also based in Bangladesh. Indonesia-based Fineksi is developing an automated credit analysis platform for banks; while InsureCow, another Bangladesh startup, provides digital insurance infrastracture for livelihood and crop protection.

The cohort also includes India-based Kustodian, which focuses on helping individuals recover funds tied up in pensions and banking systems; and InLustro, an AI-powered education technology platform offering job simulation tools for workforce readiness. Singapore-based Podium operates a peer discovery platform for working women; while Wellspring, a Bangladeshi consumer and social enterprise, distributes affordable food and beverage products through more than 6,000 retail outlets.

Accelerating Asia said Demo Day will bring together investors aligned with its long-term approach to company building, emphasizing sustainable growth and ongoing engagement rather than short-term outcomes. Attendance for the in-person event is limited, with priority given to investors and strategic partners.

Separately, Accelerating Asia announced that applications are now open for Cohort 13. The accelerator said its portfolio includes around 100 startups, with a combined valuation exceeding $1.1 billion and total capital raised of more than $152 million.

