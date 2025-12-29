Following the successful conclusion of Philippine Startup Week (PHSW) 2025, the Innovative Startup Act (ISA) Committee, now chaired by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), has outlined plans to align Philippine Startup Week (PHSW) 2026 with broader ASEAN priorities.

During this year’s edition, the chairmanship of the ISA Steering Committee formally transitioned from the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) to the DICT. The committee, working alongside the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the National Development Company (NDC), oversaw the staging of PHSW 2025, which focused on innovation, partnerships, and national economic impact.

PHSW 2025 featured keynote sessions, startup pitching activities, and industry discussions highlighting technology- and business-driven solutions, with the program including community-led events across various regions. Filipino startups were also recognized through showcases and awards, while participants engaged in networking sessions with local and international ecosystem enablers.

The week-long event comprised eight main conferences, 39 community-driven events, and showcases involving nearly 150 startups. Almost 2,000 participants took part nationwide, with core activities hosted at the Philippine Innovation Hub in Marikina from Nov. 11 to 14.

Looking ahead to 2026, the ISA Committee said the Philippines’ upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship presents an opportunity to position PHSW as a platform for regional collaboration. Under the DICT’s leadership, the committee aims to align the event with ASEAN priorities in digital transformation, innovation, and cross-border cooperation.

Officials said PHSW 2026 is intended to help Philippine startups scale beyond the domestic market by creating stronger links with investors, corporations, and policy makers across Southeast Asia. In line with ASEAN’s regional theme, “Navigating Our Future, Together,” the event is expected to place greater emphasis on cross-border collaboration and regional ecosystem integration.

Building on previous editions, PHSW 2026 is set to continue convening government agencies, industry leaders, investors, academic institutions, development partners, and high-growth startups. Organizers said next year’s program will focus on emerging technologies, social impact, sustainability, and digital innovation, with the aim of strengthening the competitiveness and regional relevance of the Philippine startup ecosystem.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.