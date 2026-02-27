Two key government reformers have been named “People of the Year” by PeopleAsia, underscoring a broader push for accountability and digital transformation in the public sector.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon was recognized for institutional reforms aimed at restoring integrity in one of the country’s largest implementing agencies. Since assuming office, Mr. Dizon has prioritized transparency, launching a public Transparency Portal, ordering asset freezes against implicated personnel, dismissing erring officials, and introducing structural reforms to strengthen oversight of infrastructure projects.

“The President asked me to do three things. Hold those responsible to account wherever the evidence leads. Get the people’s money back. Reform the DPWH so that this never happens again,” Mr. Dizon said.

He described corruption within the agency as systemic and deeply embedded, stressing that reform requires confronting long-standing practices and reinforcing internal controls.

At the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Undersecretary for e-Government David Almirol, Jr. was cited for accelerating digital reforms designed to make government services faster, simpler, and more accessible.

Framing digital transformation as a matter of public service, Mr. Almirol said the push to innovate government systems is rooted in a simple goal: make services easier, faster, and more accessible for every Filipino.

“The mandate was clear: to give Filipinos a government that is accessible. And President Ferdinand Marcos’ tagline expresses it succinctly: Walang pila, walang red tape, walang corruption (No lines. No red tape. No corruption),” Mr. Almirol emphasized, underscoring the President’s direction.

“Why join a long queue when you can process papers from the comfort of your home? Why get stuck in traffic or file a leave to get a document? Why can’t government transactions be done while you’re having your morning coffee? Technology will make all these possible,” Mr. Almirol said. “Once processes are automated, everything will become simple. Government should not be complicated — it should help people, not make things harder for them.”

Under his leadership, the DICT advanced the eGovPH Super App and the digital National ID, integrating services into unified digital platforms. Mr. Almirol emphasized that both initiatives were developed internally by government teams, resulting in significant savings.

“We didn’t get the services of a contractor for the eGovPH Super App. Same with the digital National ID — my staff made it. The government saved a lot,” he said. “Now we can transact with the government in a single app. It’s a major shift.”

Before entering public service, Mr. Almirol served as chief executive of Multisys Technologies Corp. His early career included working in Iraq in 2003 as an illegally recruited janitor, where he learned hard coding skills from American soldiers. After returning to the Philippines, he ventured into business but later lost his savings due to rapid expansion.

“My biggest mistake was that I overexpanded. I had seven computer shop branches in Isabela and nearby provinces. I spent all my savings from Iraq and lost money. It was the most painful experience,” he said, noting that the setback shaped his focus on efficiency and fiscal discipline in government projects.

Also honored was Ramon S. Ang, chairman and CEO of San Miguel Corp., who received the magazine’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to nation-building. Eduardo Jose Aliño, chairman and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, was recognized for generating P6 billion in committed investments for the economic zone.

Veteran broadcast journalist Jessica Soho of GMA Network and music icon Martin Nievera were likewise cited for their lasting contributions to media and entertainment.

Entrepreneur Nikki Tang, Dr. Hayden Kho, Jr. of Belo Medical Group, designer Francis Libiran, and Anna Cabrera of the Philippine Animal Welfare Society were also recognized for leadership in business, design, and advocacy.

The recognition of Messrs. Dizon and Almirol highlights how government reform today is being driven on two fronts: enforcing accountability within institutions and leveraging technology to modernize public service delivery.

