Villgro Philippines, a gender-smart incubator supporting impact-driven enterprises, has partnered with the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) to jointly run the Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security Enhancement (SAFE) Accelerator.

This virtual accelerator program is designed to support high-potential enterprises developing regenerative, climate-resilient solutions that address food security and sustainable agriculture challenges in Southeast Asia.

With agriculture serving as a backbone for millions across the region, the sector faces escalating threats from climate change, extreme weather events, unsustainable farming practices, and food waste. The SAFE Accelerator aims to cultivate market-driven, climate-resilient solutions that protect biodiversity, sustain farming communities, and improve food security.

“SEARCA, with its deep expertise in advancing climate-smart agriculture and agritech innovations, sees the SAFE Accelerator as a key initiative in fostering sustainable development across the region,” Dr. Glenn Gregorio, SEARCA Center director, said.

He added that the program will support four enterprises in Lao PDR, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam that integrate regenerative, nature-based solutions in their business models.

“The need of the hour is urgent transformative change to ensure food security — regenerative agriculture is at the heart of restoring ecosystems and ensuring our food systems are sustainable. The SAFE Accelerator will equip enterprises driving climate-friendly agribusinesses with coaching, tools, and networks to scale regenerative solutions that sustain both people and the planet,” Priya Thachadi, co-founder and CEO of Villgro Philippines, said.

The four-month virtual accelerator program offers tailored capacity-building, mentorship from industry experts, hands-on workshops, gender-smart training, and self-paced investment readiness training. The program will conclude with an Impact Showcase, where selected enterprises will connect with potential investors and partners. Additionally, eligible enterprises may receive further funding opportunities through Villgro Philippines’ investor network.

“The SAFE Accelerator is an important step for empowering enterprises at the forefront of climate-smart agriculture, enabling them to scale solutions and the kind of innovations needed to reshape agriculture in Southeast Asia — driving both ecological restoration and long-term food security,” Atty. Eric Reynoso, SEARCA program head for Emerging Innovation for Growth, said.

Applications will open in April 2025 for screening and joint evaluation by Villgro Philippines and SEARCA. Interested enterprises or partner organizations in Lao PDR, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, and Vietnam may reach out to the team at climate@villgrophilippines.org.

