The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corp. (HKSTP) has launched the ninth edition of the Elevator Pitch International Competition (EPIC 2025), inviting global startups to compete for funding and growth opportunities in Asia’s innovation ecosystem. Set for Nov. 3 to 7 at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, the event will see finalists deliver 60-second pitches showcasing their breakthrough ideas.

This year’s competition offers an expanded platform for innovation, featuring a targeted investment pool of $100 million — double last year’s amount — alongside a US$240,000 cash prize.

In addition to its original focus on FinTech, EPIC 2025 introduces two new tech tracks: Digital Health Tech and Green Tech. These additions reflect the competition’s broader mission to support solutions addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including healthcare access, climate resilience, and environmental sustainability.

The competition is open to mid- to late-stage startups under 10 years old that are operating in Digital Health, FinTech, or GreenTech. Eligible companies must be registered businesses with plans to expand their research, development, or operations into Hong Kong or the Greater Bay Area (GBA). Applications are open until June 17, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. Hong Kong time (GMT+8).

Following the close of applications, startups will take part in a series of online regional pitch rounds in July, covering North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Finalists will be announced in August and flown to Hong Kong for the Grand Finale, which will take place from Nov. 3 to 7 at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal during EPIC Week.

EPIC Week will feature a series of immersive events leading up to the finale, including business and investment matching, networking opportunities, and curated industry tours that offer participants a deeper look into Hong Kong’s innovation and technology ecosystem.

Finalists will also take part in Tech Spotlight, an exclusive showcase where selected startups present their solutions directly to investors and corporate leaders for real-time feedback and potential partnerships. As part of its regional integration efforts, HKSTP will also host GBA Exploration, a guided program designed to help participants understand and access business opportunities across the Greater Bay Area.

Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP, said, “Hong Kong is at the forefront of global innovation, where we engage entrepreneurs in addressing the imperative, and EPIC being the origin of many world-first technologies, HKSTP will continue offering haven for startup resources to intersect, and invites like-minded partners to join us on the transformative journey.”

EPIC 2024 drew 603 entries from 47 economies, and with a larger prize pool and more comprehensive programming, this year’s edition aims to reach even greater heights. For more information and to apply, visit epic.hkstp.org.

