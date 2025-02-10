YGG Pilipinas announced the YouTube launch of Metaverse Filipino Worker (MFW), a short film exploring the transformative role of Web3 in shaping the future of work for Filipinos.

The short film highlights how Filipinos are carving out careers in Web3, embracing Web3 as a new frontier for work. Born out of the play-to-earn boom of 2021, the concept of the MFW has evolved from players simply grinding for in-game tokens to highly skilled professionals shaping the global decentralized economy.

Directed, written, and narrated by Leah Callon-Butler, the creator of the 2021 film Play-to-Earn: NFT Gaming in the Philippines, the documentary follows members of YGG Pilipinas as a Web3 gaming community navigating different opportunities in the metaverse. The film features their Community Manager Spraky, Esports Captain Disi, Guild Leader JB, and Mommy Influencer Julie as they forge their own path in the rapidly growing Web3 workforce.

Set against the backdrop of Metro Manila’s bustling streets and the rural landscapes of Pampanga and Nueva Ecija, the film is accompanied by an original musical score from L!NE OUTS!DE, the creative collaboration of Allan Pineda (more commonly known as Apl.de.Ap of the Black Eyed Peas) and Edgar Sinio (Artek606).

The animated title sequence is crafted by Lucius Felimus, a Manila-based NFT artist known for cyberpunk depictions of a futuristic Metro Manila.

Produced with the support of YGG Pilipinas, Metaverse Filipino Worker aims to spotlight the resilience and adaptability of Filipinos in the digital economy. The film’s launch marks the start of YGG Pilipinas’ broader initiative to ensure that local talent remains competitive as technology reshapes the global workforce.

