By Mhicole A. Moral, Special Features and Content Writer

An outsourcing startup wins the inaugural pitch competition of the annual GrowthCon PH earlier this November.

Remotify, an outsourcing firm specializing in remote hiring for small and medium enterprises, won the startup pitch competition, receiving P600,000 in exclusive article features on subscription-based business platform The Business Manual, the host of GrowthCon PH.

Maria Sucgang, founder and chief executive officer of Remotify, described how the company addresses challenges in talent acquisition, retention, and regulatory compliance. Its streamlined onboarding process, enabling job matching in as little as 10 minutes, proved successful, generating $1.2 million in gross merchandise value and $214,000 in gross profit in 2023.

In GrowthCon PH’s first startup pitch competition, nine finalists showcased their innovative ideas to a panel of venture capitalists and angel investors. The event allowed budding companies, whether operational or conceptual, to gain exposure and receive constructive feedback.

GrowthCon PH, on its second iteration this year, was held last Nov. 7 at the Ascott Hotel in Bonifacio Global City, providing essential skills, access to industry leaders, and networking opportunities to foster business growth.

With over 200 attendees, the event empowered Filipino entrepreneurs with practical solutions to navigate the competitive business landscape amid ongoing economic challenges.

“GrowthCon PH 2024 is a dream come true for entrepreneurs,” said RJ Ledesma, editor-in-chief of The Business Manual. “Nowhere else can entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs come together to share learnings, explore opportunities, and network with the leaders of successful Philippine startups. It’s like standing on the shoulders of giants.”

This year’s conference featured four dedicated sessions designed to tackle pressing business topics. Industry leaders shared their expertise on key areas essential for today’s entrepreneurs, including digital innovation, sustainable growth, and securing the right investment partners.

Notable speakers included representatives from Kaya, Foxmont, Ideaspace, Gobi, Manila Angel Investors Network, and National Development Company. Additional insights came from startups and businesses such as Peddlr, Avocadoria, Parlon, DMark, Humble Sustainability, SolX, Mylo, Luxe Beauty and Wellness, Baken, 1Export, Mtek, Kindred, Betterteam, and Go Rocky.

“At The Business Manual, we’ve created a platform for business enthusiasts to educate, inform, and inspire,” said Mr. Ledesma. “GrowthCon is the realization of that mission as a business summit for entrepreneurs.”