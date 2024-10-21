In an initiative to introduce Filipinos to opportunities in the tech industry, NexHire proudly organized its inaugural career event for the tech industry. Held last Oct. 10 at KMC Solutions’ Podium West Tower in Mandaluyong, “Future Forward: Tech Career Fest” brought together more than 100 job opportunities and showcased a diverse array of tech companies, upskilling programs, launchpads, and accelerators.

Future Forward was made possible through collaborations with Web3PH and key participating companies, including BayaniChain, Blockfy, White Cloak Technologies, PDAX, Fillr, Museigen and The Resistance Traders. The event also had the participation of key ecosystem partners such as QBO Innovation, La French Tech Manila and AHG Labs, and education providers such as iACADEMY, Uplift Code Camp and Eskwelabs.

Themed “Roots to Global,” the career fest celebrated the Filipino value of kapwa, emphasizing shared identity within the community. The fest brought together individuals from different backgrounds — freelancers, career shifters, students and young professionals — who are eager to explore tech opportunities.

The event comprised of talks, workshops, and panels by NexHire’s partners and experts in the field. A Gen AI workshop by Eskwelabs gave a deep dive into artificial intelligence applications for professionals, while a Business Economics workshop by Museigen and The Resistance Traders showcased insightful strategies for integrating business and technology. The fest also included a UX Design Talk by Richard Parayno of UXPH, who discussed how user experience design is adapting in today’s digital landscape. There were also panel discussions on transitioning into tech careers and on kick-starting a freelance career.

NexHire is excited to build on the success of Future Forward. The team plans to host quarterly career fests to provide more opportunities for tech professionals and companies to connect. Their goal in the next few years is to collaborate with a broader range of companies, both locally and regionally.