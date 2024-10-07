Talent solution NexHire is set to pioneer the first tech-centered career fest in Metro Manila, designed for digital nomads and career shifters navigating the Philippine tech industry. Set to take place on Oct. 10 at KMC in Podium West Tower, “Future Forward: Tech Career Fest” will feature engaging fireside chats, hands-on skill workshops, and a diverse array of booths showcasing tech job opportunities, bootcamps, and upskilling programs.

Themed “From Roots to Global,” the career fest celebrates the Filipino value of kapwa, emphasizing shared identity and mutual respect within the community. By embracing this principle, the event aims to foster an inclusive, forward-thinking environment where Filipinos can showcase their skills and passions in the tech world.

“We’re honored to provide a platform for individuals to be introduced to the tech industry,” said NexHire CEO Ritch Traballo. “This fest is not just about showcasing tech opportunities but also about building a local community of future-ready builders and creators.”

Future Forward: Tech Career Fest is proudly supported by prominent organizations in the local tech ecosystem, including Ideaspace Foundation, QBO Innovation, La French Tech Manila, Eskwelabs, Web3 Metaversity and more.

Register for the event at https://lu.ma/k9req72y.