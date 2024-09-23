Monde Nissin Corp. has partnered with the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) to offer a scholarship and research grant program aimed at developing future leaders in sustainability and food security.

The partnership was sealed through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signing at UPLB’s BM Gonzalez Hall, with key officials from both parties present. Monde Nissin was represented by Corporate and Government Affairs Head Atty. Olive Misa, Public Affairs Head Marc Joseph Alejo, and Regulatory Affairs Head Charina May Tandas. UPLB’s delegation included Chancellor Dr. Jose V. Camacho, Jr.; Dr. Jennifer Amparo, dean of the College of Human Ecology; and Dr. Elpidio Agbisit, Jr., dean of the College of Agriculture and Food Science.

The Monde Nissin Sustainability and Food Security Scholarship will support six undergraduate students, three master’s students, and three PhD students per year from August 2024 to August 2027. The scholars will come from the College of Human Ecology and the College of Agriculture and Food Science, fields that are at the forefront of research on sustainability, food systems, and nutrition.

The program is part of Monde Nissin’s broader commitment to addressing critical food security challenges.

“As a leading food company in the Philippines, Monde Nissin hopes to leverage innovation and technology to tackle food security head-on. We believe that food security and nutrition are essential foundations for a sustainable future. This scholarship program is an investment in the future of our nation,” Atty. Misa said.

Dr. Camacho welcomed the partnership, emphasizing its importance to the university. “Napakalaking bagay na nagtutulungan po tayo upang makapagbigay ng suporta sa aming mga estudyante, hindi lamang po sa pagpopondo ng pag-aaral (It’s important that we work together to support our students, not only through funding their studies), but in addition to that, when you employ them as productive members of society,” he said.

The scholarship will provide students with a comprehensive package, including monthly living allowances and book stipends for undergraduates; and research grants, thesis support, and publication incentives for graduate students. Research funding will also be made available for projects related to food safety, sustainable food systems, and community nutrition, areas identified as key priorities.