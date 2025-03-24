IdeaSpace, the startup accelerator and early-stage venture investment arm of the MVP Group of Companies, announced the appointment of Alwyn Rosel, a startup ecosystem veteran, as the new executive director of Idea-Space and QBO Innovation, succeeding Jay Fajardo.

Backed by 13 years of industry experience, Ms. Rosel has been with QBO Innovation for the last four years, serving as the deputy director. She previously held senior positions at startup enablers AIM-Dado Banatao Incubator and UPSCALE Innovation Hub, as well as VXI Global. She also worked at Singapore-based startup and tech media platform e27.

“I am elated to receive the news of my appointment as executive director of IdeaSpace and QBO at a time when we are celebrating National Women’s Month. I would like to thank the management for their trust and confidence in me. I take on this challenge and opportunity to serve the startup community. The cornerstone of my work is to sustain the ecosystem so that we help more startups that have immense potential to contribute to the economy and national development,” Ms. Rosel said.

IdeaSpace and QBO Innovation President Rene ‘Butch’ Meily expressed his confidence in Rosel’s leadership. “Alwyn has been with the QBO and IdeaSpace team for four years. I am confident that she has the dedication and strategic vision to do the job. At the same time, I want to thank Jay Fajardo for his contributions to steering the ship during a crucial time.”

Over the last 13 years, IdeaSpace | QBO has been a cornerstone of the startup landscape, investing over P300 million in resources and supporting more than 35 startups. It has also incubated over 250 startup companies, supported more than 700 organizations, and won 15 awards. Currently, it is conducting 100+ programs and capacity-building activities annually for the benefit of QMMUNITY startups.

Ms. Rosel will succeed Jay Fajardo, who became instrumental in streamlining the organizational structure and sharpening the strategic vision of IdeaSpace and QBO, defining the distinct roles of each entity for stakeholders and the broader startup ecosystem.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Fajardo said, “I’m very happy to have had the opportunity to lead the remarkable team at IdeaSpace and QBO, reinforcing our role as a pivotal driver of the Philippine startup ecosystem. We believe that the organization has regained clarity in its mission, and now deserves dedicated, full-time leadership to take it to even greater heights.”

IdeaSpace | QBO remains committed to fostering innovation and supporting startups through key partnerships. It is actively working on the Regional Startup Enablers for Ecosystem Development (ReSEED) Program with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST), and collaborating on strategic initiatives with Smart-PLDT Innovation Generation and the US Embassy in the Philippines.

