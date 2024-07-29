Startup accelerator Founders Launchpad (FL) unveils its second cohort, featuring five promising startups. With their impressive early achievements, the FL team is eager to support their journey forward.

FL’s Cohort 2 is comprised of: Motorento, a logistics startup that is revolutionizing fleet management for two-wheelers in the Philippines; Clout Kitchen, a platform helping top creators monetize their IP through AI-powered gaming solutions; Dehusk, which creates coconut-based milk alternatives for the local market; OneLot, a fintech startup offering collateralized car loans and software tools for used car dealers; and Skyway Airlines, another logistics startup which operates a dedicated cargo airline in the Philippines to improve supply chain efficiency across the archipelago.

Offering more than just funding, FL’s 14-people team is working closely with the cohort to help them accelerate operations and navigate their space effectively.

“We are thrilled to welcome our second cohort of startups. At Founders Launchpad, our commitment goes beyond providing funding. Our team works tirelessly alongside the founders, dedicating extensive effort to increase the chance of success for each venture. We are eager to work with the next batch of startups,” said Simon Bauer, co-founder of Founders Launchpad.

FL provides not just venture capital but also a wide range of support to early-stage companies. This includes hands-on help with fund raising, operations, marketing, sales, legal counsel, and technical development. FL also offers tailored workshops, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help startups grow and overcome the challenges they may face.

Moreover, FL is building a team that acts as an extension of each startup team. It operates in a high-paced environment where founders can build together, work together, and learn from one another in its coworking and community space.