The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) has announced a strategic partnership with Twala, a digital signature and digital identity startup supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) through the DoST Startup Grant Fund, to enhance ARTA’s digitalization strategy. The partnership aims to streamline processes and improve the ease of doing business in the country.

Thus, a Memorandum of Understanding was entered into by and between ARTA and Twala, represented by ARTA Director-General Ernesto V. Perez and Twala CEO and Co-Founder Engr. Jeffrey V. Reyes. The signing ceremony occurred last April at the ARTA Central Office in Quezon City.

“This collaboration with Twala is a significant step towards our goal of enhancing the ease of doing business in the country,” Mr. Perez shared. “We look forward to leveraging Twala’s technology to drive digital transformation and improve efficiency within our organization which would ultimately translate to providing better and efficient service to our fellow Filipinos, the very mandate of ARTA.”

“Twala is thrilled to partner with ARTA to support their digitalization efforts,” Mr. Reyes added. “By leveraging our expertise in digital signatures and digital identity, we aim to help ARTA streamline processes and eliminate bureaucratic red tape, ultimately making it easier for businesses to operate in the Philippines.”

In addition to the partnership with ARTA, Twala has also collaborated with the Supreme Court to provide inputs in their ongoing work to draft rules to allow electronic notarization in the country.

The startup has also partnered with the Philippine Senate to help them digitize their internal processes, further demonstrating Twala’s commitment to supporting digital transformation in the Philippines.

The partnership between ARTA and Twala, along with other government agencies, signifies a commitment to innovation and efficiency in the public sector, ultimately benefiting businesses and citizens alike.