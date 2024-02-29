Embark on a Magical Career Journey at the Premier Student-Led Job Fair

In a realm where dreams take flight and ambitions soar, the UP Career Assistance Program (UP CAP) invites you to the UP CAP Career Fair 2024: Unfolding Your Triumphant Story. As we prepare for this year’s enchanting event, let’s reminisce about the spellbinding success of last year and brace ourselves for an even more mystical experience.

Last Year’s Performance Metrics: A Spellbinding Tale

In 2023, UP CAP conjured an astounding 2062 RSVP sign-ups, weaving a digital tapestry with 1,057 participants engaging online. The magic extended to 1,636 individuals who stepped into the onsite event, leaving an indelible mark. Beyond mere numbers, the impact was palpable — 1,187 resumes were submitted, and 1,232 non-CAP UP members willingly enchanted their journey by signing up for our newsletter. The enchantment radiated beyond NCR, drawing interest from 70 schools outside the National Capital Region and captivating 90 schools within.

Innovative Initiatives to Propel Your Career Forward

Building on last year’s triumphs, UP CAP is introducing dynamic initiatives to elevate your career journey. The hybrid Opening Program kicks off on March 4, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., seamlessly blending virtual and physical participation. Dive into a wealth of knowledge with Online Webinars from March 4-5, captivating minds from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

On March 6, the grand Ribbon Cutting Event at Ang Bahay ng Alumni from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. will mark the beginning of an unforgettable experience. From March 6-9, the Onsite Booths at Ang Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., connecting you directly with top-tier employers. With more than 103 participating companies from diverse industries, undergraduate or graduate students from various courses and programs will surely be able to find what they are looking for. More than that, we have exciting surprises and activations waiting for you!