Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp. (SEPCO) has announced the winners of its first-ever Solve for Tomorrow competition, a global program that aims to empower young innovators with opportunities to come up with ideas to solve societal challenges and be the drivers of positive change in their local communities.

Over 200 entries were received from Grades 8-10 students of government-managed Science High Schools from all over the country, which were narrowed down to 10 finalists.

After a round of mentoring from Samsung Philippines representatives, the top 10 teams were asked to present their proposal to an esteemed panel of judges, composed of Monchito Ibrahim, vice-president of the Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines and member of the National Innovation Council; Jaton Zulueta, founder and executive director of AHA Learning Center; Shumate Royo, a growth and strategy consultant, community and startup enabler, program director and nonprofit advisor; Dr. Ria C. Canlas, founder of Po Lite Technology, director of National University’s Center of Innovation, and executive member of the National Innovation Council; and Yna Quimson, head of corporate marketing at SEPCO.

From the judging, three of the most innovative solutions were selected to be this year’s winners.

This year’s Grand Prize winner hailed from Philippine Science High School — Cagayan Valley Campus, with members Ethan Marc L. Bautista, Resha Amora I. Gaspar, Zion Mhar Kaezer P. Corpuz, Enzo Miguel E. Abad, and adviser Bryle C. Eusebio.

Their entry “Intellimeter — Smart Electric Management System with App Interface” focused on the energy problem, and proposed a smart electric management system operated via an app. The solution aims to improve energy efficiency, help the sector manage energy deficits, and help to mitigate climate change.

They will receive P650,00 worth of tablets and a TV for the school, P100,000 for the team members, P20,000 for the teacher, and Samsung phones and tablets for team members and their teacher.

The second prize winners were from Bansud NHS — Regional Science High School in Oriental Mindoro, with members Ezekiel M. Agarap, Carmelo Gian B. Domingon, Zayra Bhea L. Caguioa, and their adviser Karen Clyde M. Obo.

Their entry “Project O.A.S.I.S.: Oil and solid waste Agricultural absorption System with Integrated Solar-power via Filtration Bin Technology” focused on creating a filtration system to remove oil and microplastics from the ocean, thus helping communities “sea” a bluer future.

They will receive P350,000 worth of Samsung devices for the school, P75,000 for team members, P15,000 for the teacher, and Samsung phones and tablets for team members and their teacher.

The third prize winner is also from Philippine Science High School — Cagayan Valley Campus, with members Aliyah Kaye P. Alejandro, Princess Alyssa D. Cudal, Tyrone B. Liquigan, Cedrick Alexis M. Rivera, and their adviser Jerickson S. Chua.

Focused on the serious problem of waste in the agricultural sector, their entry “TomPost: Agricultural Waste Compost Processor” intends to help manage waste by repurposing tomatoes and other agricultural waste into compost and other products. This not only provides a sustainable solution to waste but also helps farmers to minimize their losses and increase their profit.

They will receive P150,000 worth of Samsung devices for the school, P50,000 for team members, P8,000 for the teacher, and Samsung phones and tablets for team members and their teacher.

The other seven teams to make it to the final round included: Philippine Science High School — Cordillera Administrative Region Campus, with their entry “Machine Learning-Integrated GIS-Based Technology for Soil Analysis and Landslide Hazard Assessment”; Philippine Science High School Eastern Visayas campus with their entry “Red Alert: Detecting Red Tides in Cancabato Bay”; Philippine Science High School Cagayan Valley Campus with their entry: “ECOPOP: Popping Bubbles, Not The Planet!”; as well as Biñan City Science and Technology High School with their entry “Improving the decomposition rate of food waste in modified composting setups”

Calamba City Science Integrated School, meanwhile, has three entries, namely: “ArMeCoFuse: Mechanical Waste Collector Utilized in Sewage Lines for Water Filtration and Solid Waste Extraction Equipped with an Arduino-Based Flood Warning and SMS Notification System”; “H2O-CLEANER: Harnessing Okra, Tamarind, and Rice-Husks for Oil and Microplastic Filtration”; and ACWA PURA: Automatic Garbage Collector and Wastewater Phytoremediation Utilizing Water hyacinth with Capacity Notification, Water Level and Quality Monitoring, and Flood Detection System Operated in Canals.”

The top 10 finalists also received P15,000 for their team and P5,000 for their teacher.

Since its global launch in 2010, Solve for Tomorrow aims to provide opportunities for top students to transform emerging ideas into actions and unlock their full potential as future leaders for a better future. Solve for Tomorrow has successfully helped over 2 million people and has reached beyond the boundaries of 50 other countries, including the Philippines, as the latest addition this 2023.

Launched with the support of the Department of Education and the Department of Science and Technology, Solve for Tomorrow is part of Samsung’s CSR vision of Together for “Tomorrow! Enabling People.” Its mission is simple: to empower and support the next generation to achieve their full potential and pioneer positive social changes.