Easy Franchise, the Philippines’ go-to platform for all things franchising, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its Franchise Incubation Program this coming July.

First of its kind here in the Philippines, the Franchise Incubation Program will be launched to help starting business owners expand and become the next big franchise by providing end-to-end solutions, including developing their franchise package, understanding their operations, rebranding, and marketing their brand to franchisees.

Easy Franchise is giving businesses with potential, unique selling points, and innovative ideas the chance to win a free Franchise Incubation service from Easy Franchise. A few lucky businesses will be chosen after a thorough round of vetting, with their franchise incubation fee waived.

Rather than focusing solely on creating a franchise package and requiring significant investment from business owners, Easy Franchise’s Incubation Program aims to simplify the business expansion process by providing a more holistic franchising model. This comprehensive approach covers everything from franchise development to store operations assistance, allowing businesses to concentrate on their core competencies. Using transformation with innovative concepts, Easy Franchise aims to transform businesses into cutting-edge franchises that will stand out in the market.

Applications for the Franchise Incubation contest will be accepted until July 1 and are open to solo businesses that want to venture into franchising, as well as businesses that already have franchises who want to continue developing their structure through Easy Franchise.

The winners will be announced on Aug. 28, on the online Franchise Day event, which is now in its third year.

“We’re looking for small businesses with the potential to become big,” said Bubbles Lim, managing director of Easy Franchise. “Our goal is to make sure that you have a partner throughout the entire process of franchising your business and not just creating your Easy Franchise package. This is also in line with our longtime vision to find the next big Filipino franchise with the goal of understanding and answering their franchising pain points beyond just developing your franchise package and structure through franchising.”

Beyond just creating a franchise package, the benefits of this program include growth and efficiency with readily available toolkits customized depending on the business model of their brand partner, best practices and real-life examples from current brand partners, and accurate revenue streams, which will be the franchise brand’s source of income once they expand through franchising.

Participation in the contest is free of charge and is open to various brands from sectors such as F&B, service, logistics, health and medicine, and more.

Easy Franchise is seeking businesses with distinctive selling points and promising potential, and the Incubation Program Winners will be given the Franchise Incubation package for free — originally valued at over P1 million.

“We’re excited to see what innovative ideas our future franchise partners have in store,” said Ms. Lim. “We’re confident that our Franchise Incubation Program will help them grow and become the next big thing in the franchising industry.”