Health programs are the top draw for people considering a career in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, according to the results of a focus group discussion (FGD) released Jan. 27 by a contact center solutions company.

The FGD, conducted December 2022, serves as the basis for human resource (HR) development initiatives at Sitel Philippines.

“The stress of everyday life, consequences of wrong lifestyle choices, and environmental stressors — all these can sap a person’s physical and emotional energy,” said a respondent. “What employees are looking for in order to deal with all these is a set of benefits designed to improve their health condition and foster self-care without breaking their budget.”

Based on the FGD, Sitel is looking into HR programs that address physical, psychological, and financial health.

Sitel Philippines’ health maintenance organization includes coverage for same-gender and common-law partners, pre-existing conditions prior to employment, mental health, overaged dependents, and unlimited formulary medicine. The company moreover has a global wellness initiative called SitelFit that encourages employees to make healthier choices.

“Healthy employees not only deliver optimal performance in the workplace, they also have better quality of life and a greater likelihood of contributing to their communities,” said Camille Yumang, people and culture manager and SitelFit country lead, in a Jan. 27 press statement.

The study was undertaken by Fernando dlC Paragas, Dean of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication, in collaboration with the company’s employer branding and human resources department. It involved Sitel Philippines employees as respondents. — Patricia B. Mirasol