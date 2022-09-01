Huawei Cloud partnered with information technology (IT) services company Stitch Tech Solutions to bring enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, and advanced AI applications to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Initially, we’ll be offering infrastructure as a service, but we are also working on adding platforms and applications such as AI,” said Alex Aquino, Stitch chief operating officer, in an e-mail to BusinessWorld.

In March, Huawei expressed interest in contributing to digitalization efforts in the Philippines through partnerships, citing “strong investments” in the local information and communications technology (ICT) industry.

Collaborating with Stitch, which is under the Tanco Group that also runs the STI network of schools, will allow both entities “to push innovation even further and to better serve businesses,” said Melvin Paul Liew Wing Cheong, Huawei Cloud sales director.

At the signing in July, Mr. Aquino said Huawei’s geographical infrastructure and industry experience will allow Stitch clients to improve their applications and systems quickly. — B. H. Lacsamana