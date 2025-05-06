INDIE pop rock band December Avenue has announced that its new single, “Ahon,” will feature singer Morissette Amon on vocals.

The track was performed live at an exclusive event in San Juan City on April 22, but it will officially be released on May 9. Its title, which roughly translates to “rise up,” is meant to give hope to those who are struggling in life.

For December Avenue members Zel Bautista, Jet Danao, Jem Manuel, and Gelo Cruz, “Ahon” is a personal song from which people can draw inspiration.

“On the surface level, it’s about finding your way back to your first love. That love that was lost along the way,” said Mr. Bautista, who is the band’s frontman and chief songwriter, at the event.

“When I was writing the song, it was about my own internal struggle. We’ve been performing for over 17 years now, and sometimes we get burnt out and I question my purpose. The commitment to find that purpose is represented by this song,” he explained.

December Avenue drummer Mr. Danao added that having Morissette Amon as the featured singer on the track is an honor, given her vocal prowess.

“Isa talaga siya sa pinakamahusay na singer sa Pilipinas (She really is one of the most skilled singers in the Philippines),” he said.

Ms. Amon performed “Ahon” with the band at the exclusive event, which was filmed to be part of a live performance video slated to come out shortly after the song’s release.

Mr. Bautista and Ms. Amon also did a duet of the band’s hit 2019 single “Kung ‘Di Rin Lang Ikaw” during the event. After that, December Avenue played less well-known tunes from their extensive catalog.

“We wanted to perform unfamiliar songs. Since we are anticipating a new one, we might as well introduce other songs,” Mr. Bautista said.

He explained that “Saksi Ang Langit,” in particular, “has become more important” to him, especially as a new father. For the new track “Ahon,” he pointed out that it will definitely be relatable for many.

“It symbolizes resilience from overcoming past experiences. It’s like giving yourself new hope to rise up again,” he said.

December Avenue’s “Ahon” will be out on all digital music streaming platforms on May 9. — Brontë H. Lacsamana