Investagrams goes virtual for its fourth Investa Summit

Now in its fourth year, Investa Summit gathers top financial and business experts from the Philippines and abroad to share investment principles, strategies, and tactics with digital audiences at Investa Online Summit.

Organized by Investagrams, this year’s Investa Online Summit gathers a lineup of speakers including:

RJ Ledesma of Easy Franchise

Steve Sy of Greatdeals E-commerce

Jonathan Ravelas, BDO Unibank’s FVP and Chief Market Strategist

Jet Mojica of BOH Society

Javi Medina of Open Journal

CJ Cajoles of Online Filipino Freelancers

Edison Tsai of SeedIN Technologies

Mariah Florence Czarah Cruz, a financial technician

Joseph Aquino of Mesino

and Investagrams CEO, JC Bisnar.

Also joining Investa Online Summit’s roster are global traders including Linda Raschke (United States), Mark Ritchie II (United States), Rolf Schlotmann and Moritz Czubatinksi (Tradeciety, Germany), and Adrian Reid (Enlightened Stock Trading, Australia).

“We’ve decided to adapt to our current scenario while providing higher value to everyone,” said JC Bisnar, Investagrams CEO. “Instead of just having the usual physical event, we’re ramping up our speakers and improving our accessibility by putting Investa Summit 2020 online. This way we’re bringing to you renowned speakers locally and globally. At the same time, we’re able to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Bisnar shared that as our local index is having a major correction, it’s important to diversify and to consider transitioning to the global markets.

Investagrams is the leading social-financial platform and mobile app in the Philippines, providing virtual stock market trading, analytical tools, market education, and a social network to empower traders and investors of all levels. The firm aims to increase the investing population of the Philippines to 10 million Filipinos, with the Online Summit serving as another step towards that goal.

Tickets for the virtual summit start at P1,999.

For more information, you can visit the event website and receive updates through their Facebook page.









