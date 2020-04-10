WhatsApp to address the ‘infodemic’ currently coursing through its platform

WhatsApp has recently come under the spotlight for the way the platform can be used to spread misinformation about supposed cures for COVID-19. It is now attempting to stem this tide of misinformation by implementing a new limit on the number of users a message can be forwarded to. Viral (or highly forwarded) messages sent through a chain of five or more users can soon only be forwarded to one person at a time.

The most recent measure prior to this was in 2019, when the app decided to allow a user to share frequently forwarded messages only up to 5 chats at a time. Until 2018, users had been able to forward a message to 256 people at once.

WhatsApp hopes this new update will slow the speed at which information passes through the platform, reports The Verge.