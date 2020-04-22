PT&T ties up with UST to provide IT services

THE Philippine Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (PT&T) has partnered with the University of Santo Tomas to provide internet and IT services to critical health facilities in Manila as the country battles the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The listed telecommunications service provider said in a statement on Tuesday that UST intends to enable selected health centers in the Philippine capital “to tap into the University’s pool of medical professionals” for pandemic-related assistance.

PT&T said it had installed internet connections at Delpan Evacuation Center, Belmonte Health Center, and Health Center District Office.

The company has also tapped Lenovo, a technology company headquartered in Hong Kong, to provide Lenovo Ideapad and Thinkpad model laptops that will be used in the said campaign.

The internet connectivity and laptops will help UST’s Simbahayan (Community Development Office) and the Santisimo Rosario Parish in their efforts to assist local communities, PT&T said.

PT&T President James G. Velasquez said his company “remains committed to providing its customers with fast and reliable internet service, as it braves through this unprecedented and challenging time.”

The company said its core network and technical field teams will remain on duty during the enhanced community quarantine period to ensure continuous and uninterrupted delivery of services to its existing and potential clients.

“PT&T also extended logistical support to I Am Hope Org, which has provided PPE’s (personal protective equipment) for frontliners in hospitals including Las Piñas Doctors Hospital and Las Piñas General Hospital. The I Am Hope’s mission, led by Rina Navarro and Bea Alonzo, is to augment support for the immediate and long-term needs of the frontliners,” the listed company said further. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















