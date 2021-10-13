THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) successfully held its diverse grassroots sports program in the province of Sarangani, organizing and pre-recording an activity on Indigenous Peoples Games.

Led by PSC commissioner and project head Charles Raymond A. Maxey, the group, for three days, conducted the program with the end view of promoting traditional sports and games of Sarangani and better appreciated by more people.

The program was conducted in strict coordination with Provincial Tribal Chieftain Fulung Edmund D. Pangilan, and Municipal IP Mandatory Representative Makabatog Monard C. Galgo at the Lamlifew Village Museum and Blaan School of Living Traditions in Malungon, Sarangani.

Health and safety protocols crafted by both the national and local governments were followed throughout the conduct of the activity, with all participants, PSC staff as well as local officials and tribe members undergoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing and tested negative before the said activity. Face masks were worn and physical distancing was observed in between video and photo shoots.

The event was part of the Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines (QCP) celebration, with support from the National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) and Pocari Sweat.

Traditional games by Blaan Indigenous Peoples like sfaltu (long jump), skuya kura (horseracing), sumpit (blowgun), and pana (bow and arrow) were showcased just as Blaan elders performed kmisong (fire making) using coconut husk or dried wood coir and split bamboo.

“The awareness of Filipinos of traditional sports and games and of Indigenous Peoples (IP) is important for the PSC and we are happy to have successfully held this activity. Diversity and equality is something we try to give attention to in our programs,” said Mr. Maxey in Filipino of the PSC’s grassroots programs.

Also part of the event was the turnover of sports equipment like basketballs, volleyballs and soccer balls to Malungon Mayor Ma. Theresa Constantino to further boost their grassroots sports program in the province.

The PSC also distributed 400 sets of IP provisions such as bags made of abacca fiber, bamboo notebooks, ballpens, personalized PSC notepads, and face towels. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo