SY-LED developer SM Prime Holdings, Inc. is set to unveil a luxury residential village within Susana Heights in Muntinlupa City, as it expands into the high-end residential market.

In a statement, the company said the low-density development will be constructed under its premium residential brand, Signature Series by SM Residences.

The village will feature lots ranging from 700 to 1,100 square meters (sq.m.) at a density of 6.5 lots per hectare. Planned amenities include a five-kilometer greenway loop and country club-inspired facilities.

The project will be located within the 284-hectare Susana Heights estate, acquired last year by SM Prime’s parent company, SM Investments Corp.

The conglomerate previously earmarked P25 billion to develop residential clusters, neighborhood retail, civic spaces, pocket parks, and an ultra-luxury village within Susana Heights.

Signature Series will also launch a “Life Space” in Susana Heights next year to showcase upcoming developments, said Jessica Bianca T. Sy, vice-president and head of Design, Innovation, and Strategy at SM Prime.

“We call it a ‘Life Space’ because it’s designed to show people what thoughtful living looks like,” Ms. Sy said.

The company recently opened its first Life Space gallery at The Podium Mall in Mandaluyong City. The 300-sq.m. gallery was designed by Lor Calma & Partners, the same firm behind The Mind Museum in Taguig City and the redeveloped National Museum of the Philippines in Manila.

The gallery features mixed seating areas, nooks, private conference rooms, and a bar, with wood, marble, and metal elements under ambient lighting, alongside commissioned artworks by Reg Yuson and Lui Gonzales.

Residential offerings under the Signature Series brand range from entry-level premium units (starting at P15 million) and upscale units (from P25 million) to luxury and ultra-luxury properties priced at P65 million and above.

SM Prime has also expressed interest in launching projects in Manila, Pasay, Pasig, Parañaque, Taguig, Cebu, Cavite, Tagaytay, and Batangas.

On Monday, SM Prime slipped by 15 centavos or 0.67% to close at P22.30 per share. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz