ROCKWELL LAND CORP. has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a bond issuance of as much as 10 billion, marking its return to the domestic debt market after more than a decade.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, the company said the offer would consist of three-year bonds due in 2029 and five-year bonds due in 2031. The bonds will have a base amount of P7 billion, with an oversubscription option of as much as P3 billion.

The offer period is scheduled for March 4 to 10, with the bonds to be listed on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. Rockwell Land said the registration statement was submitted to the SEC via e-mail on Wednesday.

“The bonds are intended to be issued at 100% face value, and interest will be calculated on a 30/360 day count basis to be paid quarterly in arrear,” the company said.

The proposed issuance represents the first tranche of Rockwell Land’s P20-billion shelf registration program and its first bond sale in 12 years.

Philippine Rating Services Corp. assigned the bonds its highest rating of PRS Aaa with a “stable” outlook, citing the company’s extremely strong capacity to meet its financial obligations.

Proceeds from the bond offer will be used to partially fund capital expenditures, including land development and construction costs for projects.

These include Power Plant Mall Angeles in Pampanga; Rockwell at IPI Center and Aruga Mactan Hotel in Cebu City; and Rockwell Center Bacolod.

BDO Capital & Investment Corp. and First Metro Investment Corp. were named joint issue managers. They will also serve as joint lead underwriters and bookrunners alongside PNB Capital and Investment Corp. and RCBC Capital Corp.

Rockwell Land has been expanding its residential and retail footprint nationwide and has launched several premium residential projects in key provincial areas since late 2024.

The company recently acquired a 74.8% stake in Alabang Commercial Corp., the operator of Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa City.

For the first nine months of 2025, Rockwell Land reported a 7% increase in consolidated revenue to P15 billion, driven by demand for its high-end residential developments.

Shares of Rockwell Land rose 1.06% or 2 centavos to close at P1.90 each on the Philippine Stock Exchange. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz